Vadilal Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 143.38 crore, up 10.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vadilal Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 143.38 crore in December 2022 up 10.14% from Rs. 130.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.29 crore in December 2022 down 287.46% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2022 down 121.82% from Rs. 8.25 crore in December 2021.

Vadilal Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 143.38 267.04 130.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 143.38 267.04 130.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 58.31 121.92 51.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.92 13.93 8.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.58 -2.53 6.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.59 23.95 17.25
Depreciation 6.45 7.85 5.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.56 65.59 40.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.03 36.33 -0.14
Other Income 3.78 3.91 2.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.25 40.24 2.26
Interest 3.73 2.79 4.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.98 37.46 -2.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -11.98 37.46 -2.26
Tax -2.69 10.12 0.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.29 27.34 -2.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.29 27.34 -2.40
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -9.29 27.34 -2.40
Equity Share Capital 7.19 7.19 7.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.92 38.03 -3.33
Diluted EPS -12.92 38.03 -3.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.92 38.03 -3.33
Diluted EPS -12.92 38.03 -3.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited