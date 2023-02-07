Vadilal Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 143.38 crore, up 10.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vadilal Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 143.38 crore in December 2022 up 10.14% from Rs. 130.18 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.29 crore in December 2022 down 287.46% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2022 down 121.82% from Rs. 8.25 crore in December 2021.
Vadilal Ind shares closed at 2,863.70 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.61% returns over the last 6 months and 201.71% over the last 12 months.
|
|Vadilal Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|143.38
|267.04
|130.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|143.38
|267.04
|130.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|58.31
|121.92
|51.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.92
|13.93
|8.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.58
|-2.53
|6.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.59
|23.95
|17.25
|Depreciation
|6.45
|7.85
|5.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.56
|65.59
|40.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.03
|36.33
|-0.14
|Other Income
|3.78
|3.91
|2.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.25
|40.24
|2.26
|Interest
|3.73
|2.79
|4.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.98
|37.46
|-2.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.98
|37.46
|-2.26
|Tax
|-2.69
|10.12
|0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.29
|27.34
|-2.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.29
|27.34
|-2.40
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.29
|27.34
|-2.40
|Equity Share Capital
|7.19
|7.19
|7.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.92
|38.03
|-3.33
|Diluted EPS
|-12.92
|38.03
|-3.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.92
|38.03
|-3.33
|Diluted EPS
|-12.92
|38.03
|-3.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited