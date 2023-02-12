V2 Retail Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 239.66 crore, up 0.32% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 239.66 194.51 238.89 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 239.66 194.51 238.89 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 128.92 135.94 121.38 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 29.07 9.35 41.21 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 22.80 20.79 17.51 Depreciation 16.82 14.95 14.55 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 21.60 21.11 19.95 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.45 -7.62 24.29 Other Income 2.30 0.92 1.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.75 -6.71 25.33 Interest 10.22 10.95 8.96 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.53 -17.65 16.37 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 12.53 -17.65 16.37 Tax 3.23 -4.26 4.46 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.30 -13.39 11.92 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.30 -13.39 11.92 Equity Share Capital 34.39 34.39 34.39 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.70 -3.89 3.48 Diluted EPS 2.69 -3.89 3.47 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.70 -3.89 3.48 Diluted EPS 2.69 -3.89 3.47 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited