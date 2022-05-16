 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uttam Sugar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 490.40 crore, down 11.38% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uttam Sugar Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 490.40 crore in March 2022 down 11.38% from Rs. 553.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.06 crore in March 2022 up 119.4% from Rs. 27.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.08 crore in March 2022 up 19.07% from Rs. 87.41 crore in March 2021.

Uttam Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 16.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.30 in March 2021.

Uttam Sugar shares closed at 216.00 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)

Uttam Sugar Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 490.40 617.62 553.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 490.40 617.62 553.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 657.05 449.93 623.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.27 0.13 0.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -345.21 13.36 -246.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.36 22.53 25.73
Depreciation 8.75 8.78 7.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.54 57.47 67.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.64 65.42 76.65
Other Income 7.69 2.29 3.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.33 67.71 80.34
Interest 17.87 14.85 22.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 77.46 52.86 58.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 77.46 52.86 58.13
Tax 16.40 13.63 30.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 61.06 39.23 27.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 61.06 39.23 27.83
Equity Share Capital 38.14 38.14 38.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.01 10.29 7.30
Diluted EPS 16.01 10.29 7.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.01 10.29 7.30
Diluted EPS 16.01 10.29 7.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 10:55 pm
