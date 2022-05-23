 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uttam Galva Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211.58 crore, up 11.09% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uttam Galva Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 211.58 crore in March 2022 up 11.09% from Rs. 190.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.50 crore in March 2022 down 17.88% from Rs. 64.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.57 crore in March 2022 down 209.5% from Rs. 6.00 crore in March 2021.

Uttam Galva shares closed at 3.95 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.47% returns over the last 6 months and -53.25% over the last 12 months.

Uttam Galva Steel
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 211.58 216.31 190.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 211.58 216.31 190.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 108.25 105.94 89.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.22 0.13 11.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.89 18.24 17.91
Depreciation 56.95 58.29 57.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 105.45 94.88 82.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -79.18 -61.17 -68.05
Other Income 3.66 4.62 4.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -75.52 -56.55 -63.54
Interest -0.02 -- -0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -75.50 -56.55 -63.49
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.56
P/L Before Tax -75.50 -56.55 -64.05
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -75.50 -56.55 -64.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -75.50 -56.55 -64.05
Equity Share Capital 142.26 142.26 142.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.31 -3.98 -4.50
Diluted EPS -5.31 -3.98 -4.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.31 -3.98 -4.50
Diluted EPS -5.31 -3.98 -4.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

