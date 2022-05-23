Uttam Galva Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211.58 crore, up 10.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uttam Galva Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 211.58 crore in March 2022 up 10.06% from Rs. 192.24 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.55 crore in March 2022 up 59.9% from Rs. 68.70 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.08 crore in March 2022 up 411.42% from Rs. 9.98 crore in March 2021.
Uttam Galva shares closed at 3.95 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.47% returns over the last 6 months and -53.25% over the last 12 months.
|
|Uttam Galva Steel
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|211.58
|216.31
|192.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|211.58
|216.31
|192.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|108.25
|105.94
|89.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.26
|0.13
|12.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.42
|18.16
|20.22
|Depreciation
|56.95
|58.29
|57.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|97.29
|98.04
|85.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-66.59
|-64.25
|-72.03
|Other Income
|40.72
|4.62
|4.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.87
|-59.63
|-67.52
|Interest
|-0.04
|0.01
|-0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.83
|-59.64
|-67.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.56
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.83
|-59.64
|-68.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.83
|-59.64
|-68.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.83
|-59.64
|-68.02
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.72
|0.25
|-0.68
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-27.55
|-59.39
|-68.70
|Equity Share Capital
|142.26
|142.26
|142.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.94
|-4.17
|-4.83
|Diluted EPS
|-1.94
|-4.17
|-4.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.94
|-4.17
|-4.83
|Diluted EPS
|-1.94
|-4.17
|-4.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited