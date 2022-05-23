Uttam Galva Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211.58 crore, up 10.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211.58 crore in March 2022 up 10.06% from Rs. 192.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.55 crore in March 2022 up 59.9% from Rs. 68.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.08 crore in March 2022 up 411.42% from Rs. 9.98 crore in March 2021.

Uttam Galva shares closed at 3.95 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.47% returns over the last 6 months and -53.25% over the last 12 months.