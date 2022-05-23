 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uttam Galva Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211.58 crore, up 10.06% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uttam Galva Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 211.58 crore in March 2022 up 10.06% from Rs. 192.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.55 crore in March 2022 up 59.9% from Rs. 68.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.08 crore in March 2022 up 411.42% from Rs. 9.98 crore in March 2021.

Uttam Galva shares closed at 3.95 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.47% returns over the last 6 months and -53.25% over the last 12 months.

Uttam Galva Steel
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 211.58 216.31 192.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 211.58 216.31 192.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 108.25 105.94 89.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.26 0.13 12.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.42 18.16 20.22
Depreciation 56.95 58.29 57.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 97.29 98.04 85.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -66.59 -64.25 -72.03
Other Income 40.72 4.62 4.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -25.87 -59.63 -67.52
Interest -0.04 0.01 -0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -25.83 -59.64 -67.48
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.56
P/L Before Tax -25.83 -59.64 -68.04
Tax -- -- -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -25.83 -59.64 -68.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -25.83 -59.64 -68.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.72 0.25 -0.68
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -27.55 -59.39 -68.70
Equity Share Capital 142.26 142.26 142.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.94 -4.17 -4.83
Diluted EPS -1.94 -4.17 -4.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.94 -4.17 -4.83
Diluted EPS -1.94 -4.17 -4.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:55 am
