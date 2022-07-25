 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uttam Galva Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 238.42 crore, up 21.61% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uttam Galva Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 238.42 crore in June 2022 up 21.61% from Rs. 196.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.41 crore in June 2022 up 36.25% from Rs. 79.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2022 up 85.26% from Rs. 16.15 crore in June 2021.

Uttam Galva shares closed at 3.40 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)

Uttam Galva Steel
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 238.42 211.58 196.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 238.42 211.58 196.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 130.48 108.25 103.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.35 2.26 1.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.63 13.42 19.45
Depreciation 57.32 56.95 57.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 100.80 97.29 91.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -63.46 -66.59 -76.58
Other Income 3.76 40.72 2.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -59.70 -25.87 -73.84
Interest 0.05 -0.04 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -59.75 -25.83 -73.86
Exceptional Items 9.10 -- --
P/L Before Tax -50.65 -25.83 -73.86
Tax -- -- 5.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -50.65 -25.83 -79.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -50.65 -25.83 -79.18
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.24 -1.72 0.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -50.41 -27.55 -79.08
Equity Share Capital 142.26 142.26 142.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.54 -1.94 -5.56
Diluted EPS -3.54 -1.94 -5.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.54 -1.94 -5.56
Diluted EPS -3.54 -1.94 -5.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:11 am
