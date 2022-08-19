 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Unisys Soft Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 77.91% Y-o-Y

Aug 19, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unisys Software and Holding Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 77.91% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.21 crore in June 2022 down 16071.46% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 28.21 crore in June 2022 down 11854.17% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.

Unisys Soft shares closed at 3.24 on January 06, 2020 (BSE)

Unisys Software and Holding Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.08 -0.48 0.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.08 -0.48 0.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.04 0.04
Depreciation 0.00 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.24 1.65 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -28.21 -2.18 0.23
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -28.21 -2.18 0.23
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -28.21 -2.18 0.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -28.21 -2.18 0.23
Tax 0.00 -0.09 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -28.21 -2.09 0.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -28.21 -2.09 0.18
Equity Share Capital 23.00 23.00 23.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.26 -0.90 0.07
Diluted EPS -12.26 -0.90 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.26 -0.90 0.07
Diluted EPS -12.26 -0.90 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Unisys Soft #Unisys Software and Holding Industries
first published: Aug 19, 2022 10:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.