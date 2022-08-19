Unisys Soft Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 77.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unisys Software and Holding Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 77.91% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.21 crore in June 2022 down 16071.46% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 28.21 crore in June 2022 down 11854.17% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.
|
|Unisys Software and Holding Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.08
|-0.48
|0.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.08
|-0.48
|0.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.24
|1.65
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.21
|-2.18
|0.23
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.21
|-2.18
|0.23
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.21
|-2.18
|0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.21
|-2.18
|0.23
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.09
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.21
|-2.09
|0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.21
|-2.09
|0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|23.00
|23.00
|23.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.26
|-0.90
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-12.26
|-0.90
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.26
|-0.90
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-12.26
|-0.90
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited