 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Unichem Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.95 crore, up 1.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unichem Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 251.95 crore in December 2022 up 1.47% from Rs. 248.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.12 crore in December 2022 down 143.09% from Rs. 23.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.72 crore in December 2022 down 1376.24% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021.

Unichem Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 251.95 265.64 248.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 251.95 265.64 248.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 115.85 108.16 116.65
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.28 0.30 0.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.68 18.35 -11.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 68.76 68.97 62.95
Depreciation 28.64 26.46 21.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 92.53 100.98 96.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -70.80 -57.59 -38.26
Other Income 15.43 10.78 15.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -55.36 -46.81 -23.17
Interest 1.76 3.02 0.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -57.12 -49.83 -23.50
Exceptional Items -- -5.02 --
P/L Before Tax -57.12 -54.85 -23.50
Tax -- 20.61 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -57.12 -75.46 -23.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -57.12 -75.46 -23.50
Equity Share Capital 14.08 14.08 14.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.11 -10.72 -3.34
Diluted EPS -8.11 -10.72 -3.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.11 -10.72 -3.34
Diluted EPS -8.11 -10.72 -3.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited