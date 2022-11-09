 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ultramarine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.83 crore, up 27.74% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ultramarine and Pigments are:

Net Sales at Rs 150.83 crore in September 2022 up 27.74% from Rs. 118.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.07 crore in September 2022 up 37.49% from Rs. 16.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.24 crore in September 2022 up 33.23% from Rs. 24.95 crore in September 2021.

Ultramarine EPS has increased to Rs. 7.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.74 in September 2021.

Ultramarine shares closed at 337.20 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.31% returns over the last 6 months and -19.65% over the last 12 months.

Ultramarine and Pigments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 150.83 130.52 118.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 150.83 130.52 118.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 84.86 81.26 74.33
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.90 -13.68 -4.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.77 15.15 12.62
Depreciation 3.39 3.33 2.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.06 21.87 16.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.65 22.59 16.57
Other Income 7.20 1.44 5.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.85 24.03 21.98
Interest 0.70 0.78 0.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.15 23.25 21.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.15 23.25 21.20
Tax 6.08 6.01 4.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.07 17.24 16.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.07 17.24 16.78
Equity Share Capital 5.84 5.84 5.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.90 5.90 5.74
Diluted EPS 7.90 5.90 5.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.90 5.90 5.74
Diluted EPS 7.90 5.90 5.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:57 am
