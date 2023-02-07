Ultramarine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.48 crore, down 7.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.48 crore in December 2022 down 7.95% from Rs. 153.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.53 crore in December 2022 up 10.79% from Rs. 14.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.38 crore in December 2022 up 22.06% from Rs. 24.07 crore in December 2021.