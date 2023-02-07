 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ultramarine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.48 crore, down 7.95% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ultramarine and Pigments are:

Net Sales at Rs 141.48 crore in December 2022 down 7.95% from Rs. 153.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.53 crore in December 2022 up 10.79% from Rs. 14.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.38 crore in December 2022 up 22.06% from Rs. 24.07 crore in December 2021.

Ultramarine and Pigments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 141.48 150.83 153.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 141.48 150.83 153.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 73.30 84.86 91.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.84 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.32 -1.90 4.52
Power & Fuel 8.57 -- --
Employees Cost 18.00 17.77 12.92
Depreciation 3.40 3.39 2.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.81 24.06 21.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.88 22.65 19.89
Other Income 2.10 7.20 1.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.98 29.85 21.08
Interest 0.70 0.70 0.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.28 29.15 20.34
Exceptional Items -3.11 -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.17 29.15 20.34
Tax 5.64 6.08 5.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.53 23.07 14.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.53 23.07 14.92
Equity Share Capital 5.84 5.84 5.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.66 7.90 5.11
Diluted EPS 5.66 7.90 5.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.66 7.90 5.11
Diluted EPS 5.66 7.90 5.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited