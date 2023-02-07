Ultramarine Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.55 crore, down 2.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.55 crore in December 2022 down 2.7% from Rs. 153.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.38 crore in December 2022 up 29.89% from Rs. 14.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.19 crore in December 2022 up 42.04% from Rs. 24.07 crore in December 2021.