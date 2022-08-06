 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ujjivan Financi Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,006.20 crore, up 43.66% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ujjivan Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,006.20 crore in June 2022 up 43.66% from Rs. 700.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 246.13 crore in June 2022 up 397.65% from Rs. 82.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 730.97 crore in June 2022 up 323.65% from Rs. 172.54 crore in June 2021.

Ujjivan Financi EPS has increased to Rs. 20.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.80 in June 2021.

Ujjivan Financi shares closed at 182.80 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.41% returns over the last 6 months and -19.68% over the last 12 months.

Ujjivan Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,006.20 850.46 700.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,006.20 850.46 700.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 221.27 231.19 176.58
Depreciation 38.51 37.73 39.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -44.93 27.12 303.44
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 149.37 150.67 83.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 641.98 403.74 97.24
Other Income 50.48 41.27 35.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 692.46 445.01 132.91
Interest 312.54 282.22 265.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 379.92 162.79 -132.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 379.92 162.79 -132.94
Tax 84.65 44.22 -33.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 295.27 118.58 -99.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 295.27 118.58 -99.33
Minority Interest -49.14 -19.62 16.64
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 246.13 98.95 -82.69
Equity Share Capital 121.68 121.68 121.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.23 8.13 -6.80
Diluted EPS 20.23 8.13 -6.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.23 8.13 -6.80
Diluted EPS 20.23 8.13 -6.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #Ujjivan Financi #Ujjivan Financial Services
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.