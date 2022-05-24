 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ugar Sugar Work Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 363.38 crore, down 5.38% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ugar Sugar Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 363.38 crore in March 2022 down 5.38% from Rs. 384.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.84 crore in March 2022 up 43.39% from Rs. 10.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.56 crore in March 2022 up 6.75% from Rs. 27.69 crore in March 2021.

Ugar Sugar Work EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2021.

Ugar Sugar Work shares closed at 58.10 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 116.79% returns over the last 6 months and 100.69% over the last 12 months.

Ugar Sugar Works
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 363.38 340.05 384.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 363.38 340.05 384.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 528.78 423.82 390.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 19.61 16.66 15.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -265.03 -243.93 -149.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.49 21.21 22.26
Depreciation 2.90 2.90 3.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.91 57.87 81.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.71 61.52 20.76
Other Income 0.95 0.62 3.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.66 62.13 24.53
Interest 10.84 9.52 12.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.82 52.61 12.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.82 52.61 12.04
Tax 0.97 1.44 1.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.84 51.17 10.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.84 51.17 10.35
Equity Share Capital 11.25 11.25 11.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.32 4.55 0.92
Diluted EPS 1.32 4.55 0.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.32 4.55 0.92
Diluted EPS 1.32 4.55 0.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 24, 2022 11:27 am
