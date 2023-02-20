 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tyche Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.04 crore, up 37.5% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tyche Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 20.04 crore in December 2022 up 37.5% from Rs. 14.57 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2022 up 151.98% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2022 up 149.06% from Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2021.
Tyche Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.77 in December 2021. Tyche Ind shares closed at 137.20 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.37% returns over the last 6 months and -5.57% over the last 12 months.
Tyche Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations20.0414.7114.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations20.0414.7114.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8.8811.297.90
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.97-4.480.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.461.891.73
Depreciation0.430.390.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.243.833.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.001.800.99
Other Income1.221.331.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.223.132.21
Interest0.000.00--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.223.132.21
Exceptional Items-0.12--0.06
P/L Before Tax6.103.132.27
Tax1.530.800.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.572.331.81
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.572.331.81
Equity Share Capital10.2510.2510.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.462.281.77
Diluted EPS4.462.281.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.462.281.77
Diluted EPS4.462.281.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 20, 2023