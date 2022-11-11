 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TVS Srichakra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 805.17 crore, up 20.53% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TVS Srichakra are:

Net Sales at Rs 805.17 crore in September 2022 up 20.53% from Rs. 668.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.82 crore in September 2022 up 44.14% from Rs. 24.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.81 crore in September 2022 up 28.11% from Rs. 62.30 crore in September 2021.

TVS Srichakra EPS has increased to Rs. 46.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 32.45 in September 2021.

TVS Srichakra shares closed at 2,794.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 73.80% returns over the last 6 months and 16.76% over the last 12 months.

TVS Srichakra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 805.17 713.54 668.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 805.17 713.54 668.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 506.57 436.97 411.44
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.16 0.23 0.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.36 2.04 -30.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 78.59 72.29 74.67
Depreciation 21.90 21.12 21.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 158.81 173.59 150.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.50 7.30 40.15
Other Income 0.41 1.85 0.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.91 9.15 40.73
Interest 9.04 8.85 7.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.87 0.30 33.22
Exceptional Items -0.43 -5.06 --
P/L Before Tax 48.44 -4.76 33.22
Tax 12.62 -1.20 8.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.82 -3.56 24.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.82 -3.56 24.85
Equity Share Capital 7.66 7.66 7.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 46.77 -4.65 32.45
Diluted EPS 46.77 -4.65 32.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 46.77 -4.65 32.45
Diluted EPS 46.77 -4.65 32.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:23 pm
