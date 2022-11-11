TVS Srichakra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 805.17 crore, up 20.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 805.17 crore in September 2022 up 20.53% from Rs. 668.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.82 crore in September 2022 up 44.14% from Rs. 24.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.81 crore in September 2022 up 28.11% from Rs. 62.30 crore in September 2021.

TVS Srichakra EPS has increased to Rs. 46.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 32.45 in September 2021.

TVS Srichakra shares closed at 2,794.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 73.80% returns over the last 6 months and 16.76% over the last 12 months.