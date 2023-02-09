TVS Srichakra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 731.26 crore, up 8.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 731.26 crore in December 2022 up 8.06% from Rs. 676.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.57 crore in December 2022 up 117.44% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.03 crore in December 2022 up 48.44% from Rs. 40.44 crore in December 2021.