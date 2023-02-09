 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TVS Srichakra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 731.26 crore, up 8.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TVS Srichakra are:

Net Sales at Rs 731.26 crore in December 2022 up 8.06% from Rs. 676.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.57 crore in December 2022 up 117.44% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.03 crore in December 2022 up 48.44% from Rs. 40.44 crore in December 2021.

TVS Srichakra
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 731.26 833.50 676.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 731.26 833.50 676.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 447.01 522.19 437.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.11 1.35 1.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.64 -19.56 -24.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 82.34 82.90 77.69
Depreciation 23.74 22.63 20.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 162.60 163.91 144.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.10 60.08 20.10
Other Income 0.19 1.49 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.29 61.57 20.17
Interest 10.42 9.32 7.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.87 52.25 12.19
Exceptional Items -- -0.43 --
P/L Before Tax 25.87 51.82 12.19
Tax 6.33 13.63 3.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.54 38.19 9.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.54 38.19 9.00
Minority Interest 0.03 0.03 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.57 38.22 9.00
Equity Share Capital 7.66 7.66 7.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.55 49.90 11.79
Diluted EPS 25.55 49.90 11.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.55 49.90 11.79
Diluted EPS 25.55 49.90 11.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited