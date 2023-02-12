TVS Electronics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.61 crore, up 1.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.61 crore in December 2022 up 1.44% from Rs. 87.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2022 down 72.75% from Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2022 down 54.83% from Rs. 8.70 crore in December 2021.