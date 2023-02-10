 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tuni Textile Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.73 crore, down 42.22% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tuni Textile Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.73 crore in December 2022 down 42.22% from Rs. 13.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 38.68% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 down 17.86% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.

Tuni Textile Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.73 17.60 13.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.73 17.60 13.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.16 1.52 0.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.50 14.00 9.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.48 0.16 2.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.57 0.51 0.51
Depreciation 0.07 0.08 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.55 0.96 0.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.37 0.37 0.44
Other Income 0.02 0.01 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.39 0.38 0.47
Interest 0.31 0.30 0.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.08 0.07 0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.08 0.07 0.05
Tax 0.02 0.01 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.06 0.06 0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.06 0.06 0.05
Equity Share Capital 13.06 13.06 13.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.01 0.00
Diluted EPS -- 0.01 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.01 0.00
Diluted EPS -- 0.01 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited