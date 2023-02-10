Tuni Textile Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.73 crore, down 42.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.73 crore in December 2022 down 42.22% from Rs. 13.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 38.68% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 down 17.86% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.