TTI Enterprise Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore, down 1.77% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TTI Enterprise are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore in March 2022 down 1.77% from Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022 down 59.38% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022 down 130.77% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.

TTI Enterprise shares closed at 11.42 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -77.09% returns over the last 6 months and 501.05% over the last 12 months.

TTI Enterprise
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.09 1.07 6.20
Other Operating Income 0.00 0.00 --
Total Income From Operations 6.09 1.07 6.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 3.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.61 1.18 2.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.03 0.03
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.02 -- 0.27
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.60 -0.18 -0.26
Other Income 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.60 -0.18 -0.26
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.60 -0.18 -0.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.60 -0.18 -0.26
Tax -0.12 -- 0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.48 -0.18 -0.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.48 -0.18 -0.30
Equity Share Capital 25.40 25.40 25.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 -0.07 -0.12
Diluted EPS -0.18 -0.07 -0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 -0.07 -0.12
Diluted EPS -0.18 -0.07 -0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

