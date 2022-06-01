TTI Enterprise Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore, down 1.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TTI Enterprise are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore in March 2022 down 1.77% from Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022 down 59.38% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022 down 130.77% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.
TTI Enterprise shares closed at 11.42 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -77.09% returns over the last 6 months and 501.05% over the last 12 months.
|
|TTI Enterprise
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.09
|1.07
|6.20
|Other Operating Income
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.09
|1.07
|6.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|3.94
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.61
|1.18
|2.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.02
|--
|0.27
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|-0.18
|-0.26
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|-0.18
|-0.26
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.60
|-0.18
|-0.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.60
|-0.18
|-0.26
|Tax
|-0.12
|--
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.48
|-0.18
|-0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.48
|-0.18
|-0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|25.40
|25.40
|25.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.07
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.07
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.07
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.07
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited