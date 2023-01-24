 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Triveni Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,657.37 crore, up 49.29% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 11:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Triveni Engineering and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,657.37 crore in December 2022 up 49.29% from Rs. 1,110.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 146.18 crore in December 2022 up 15% from Rs. 127.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.51 crore in December 2022 up 7% from Rs. 212.62 crore in December 2021.

Triveni Engineering and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,657.37 1,471.40 1,110.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,657.37 1,471.40 1,110.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,277.51 152.18 935.47
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.77 6.86 7.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -264.33 926.54 -231.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 86.96 83.89 74.73
Depreciation 23.81 23.41 20.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 349.37 256.29 126.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 170.28 22.23 177.73
Other Income 33.42 20.18 14.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 203.70 42.41 192.17
Interest 6.27 15.55 10.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 197.43 26.86 181.44
Exceptional Items -- 1,585.94 --
P/L Before Tax 197.43 1,612.80 181.44
Tax 51.25 84.12 54.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 146.18 1,528.68 127.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 146.18 1,528.68 127.11
Equity Share Capital 24.18 24.18 24.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.05 63.24 5.26
Diluted EPS 6.05 63.24 5.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.05 63.24 5.26
Diluted EPS 6.05 63.24 5.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited