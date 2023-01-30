Trident Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,641.44 crore, down 17.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trident are:Net Sales at Rs 1,641.44 crore in December 2022 down 17.1% from Rs. 1,980.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.26 crore in December 2022 down 31.66% from Rs. 211.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.73 crore in December 2022 down 31.24% from Rs. 409.70 crore in December 2021.
Trident EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in December 2021.
|Trident shares closed at 32.05 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.07% returns over the last 6 months and -47.37% over the last 12 months.
|Trident
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,641.44
|1,437.67
|1,980.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,641.44
|1,437.67
|1,980.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|882.16
|732.29
|941.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.26
|35.94
|21.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-50.16
|68.33
|14.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|171.73
|150.78
|177.06
|Depreciation
|78.39
|73.76
|77.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|352.98
|312.69
|420.15
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|196.08
|63.88
|328.48
|Other Income
|7.26
|5.27
|3.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|203.34
|69.15
|332.12
|Interest
|18.62
|20.09
|22.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|184.72
|49.06
|309.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-26.17
|P/L Before Tax
|184.72
|49.06
|283.60
|Tax
|41.49
|10.70
|72.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|143.23
|38.36
|211.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|143.23
|38.36
|211.09
|Minority Interest
|0.05
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.98
|-0.97
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|144.26
|37.39
|211.09
|Equity Share Capital
|509.60
|509.60
|509.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.29
|0.07
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|0.29
|0.07
|0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.29
|0.07
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|0.29
|0.07
|0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited