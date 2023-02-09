 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tribhovandas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 812.18 crore, up 6.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri are:

Net Sales at Rs 812.18 crore in December 2022 up 6.47% from Rs. 762.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.55 crore in December 2022 up 8.05% from Rs. 19.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.96 crore in December 2022 up 10.52% from Rs. 40.68 crore in December 2021.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 812.18 536.79 762.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 812.18 536.79 762.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 458.12 328.55 491.53
Purchase of Traded Goods 234.85 164.83 202.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 24.22 -28.52 -30.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.76 17.24 19.36
Depreciation 6.27 6.24 5.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.11 31.87 41.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.87 16.59 33.51
Other Income 0.82 1.03 1.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.69 17.62 34.99
Interest 11.42 10.10 9.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.27 7.52 25.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.27 7.52 25.34
Tax 6.72 2.05 6.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.55 5.47 19.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.55 5.47 19.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.55 5.47 19.02
Equity Share Capital 66.73 66.73 66.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.08 0.82 2.85
Diluted EPS 3.08 0.82 2.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.08 0.82 2.85
Diluted EPS 3.08 0.82 2.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
