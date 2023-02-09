Tribhovandas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 812.18 crore, up 6.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 812.18 crore in December 2022 up 6.47% from Rs. 762.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.55 crore in December 2022 up 8.05% from Rs. 19.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.96 crore in December 2022 up 10.52% from Rs. 40.68 crore in December 2021.