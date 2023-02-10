 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tree House Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, down 5.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tree House Education and Accessories are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 5.37% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2022 up 70.68% from Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 98.78% from Rs. 15.57 crore in December 2021.

Tree House Education and Accessories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.41 1.36 1.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.41 1.36 1.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.39 0.37 0.33
Depreciation 0.34 37.84 0.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.52 1.46 16.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.84 -38.31 -16.30
Other Income 0.31 0.25 0.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.53 -38.06 -16.04
Interest 4.63 0.78 1.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.16 -38.84 -17.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.16 -38.84 -17.60
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.16 -38.84 -17.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.16 -38.84 -17.60
Equity Share Capital 42.31 42.31 42.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.22 -9.18 -4.16
Diluted EPS -1.22 -9.18 -4.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.22 -9.18 -4.16
Diluted EPS -1.22 -9.18 -4.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited