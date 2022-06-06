Transwarranty Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.30 crore, down 9.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.30 crore in March 2022 down 9.73% from Rs. 8.08 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 80.87% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2022 up 143.64% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.
Transwarranty shares closed at 8.90 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Transwarranty Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.30
|2.62
|8.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.30
|2.62
|8.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.91
|--
|5.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.00
|0.98
|0.92
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.26
|1.41
|1.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.99
|0.09
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.46
|0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.20
|0.55
|0.40
|Interest
|1.32
|1.15
|1.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.59
|-0.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|-0.59
|-0.63
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|-0.59
|-0.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|-0.59
|-0.58
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.11
|-0.59
|-0.58
|Equity Share Capital
|24.46
|24.46
|24.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.24
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.24
|-0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.24
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.24
|-0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited