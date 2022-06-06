 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Transwarranty Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.30 crore, down 9.73% Y-o-Y

Jun 06, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.30 crore in March 2022 down 9.73% from Rs. 8.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 80.87% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2022 up 143.64% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.

Transwarranty shares closed at 8.90 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)

Transwarranty Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.30 2.62 8.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.30 2.62 8.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.91 -- 5.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.00 0.98 0.92
Depreciation 0.14 0.14 0.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.26 1.41 1.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.99 0.09 0.00
Other Income 0.22 0.46 0.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.20 0.55 0.40
Interest 1.32 1.15 1.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.11 -0.59 -0.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.11 -0.59 -0.63
Tax -- -- -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.11 -0.59 -0.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.11 -0.59 -0.58
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.11 -0.59 -0.58
Equity Share Capital 24.46 24.46 24.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.24 -0.24
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.24 -0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.24 -0.24
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.24 -0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 6, 2022 10:44 am
