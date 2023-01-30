Transport Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 966.70 crore, up 15.4% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 966.70 932.09 837.68 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 966.70 932.09 837.68 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 49.28 49.23 43.67 Depreciation 31.39 30.03 25.52 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 803.01 786.90 684.83 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.02 65.93 83.66 Other Income 7.05 7.37 5.32 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.07 73.30 88.98 Interest 2.61 2.54 2.59 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 87.46 70.76 86.39 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 87.46 70.76 86.39 Tax 11.04 11.59 10.80 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 76.42 59.17 75.59 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 76.42 59.17 75.59 Minority Interest -0.82 -0.66 -0.88 Share Of P/L Of Associates 10.18 13.83 7.22 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 85.78 72.34 81.93 Equity Share Capital 15.50 15.50 15.46 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.08 9.34 10.61 Diluted EPS 11.03 9.31 10.56 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.08 9.34 10.61 Diluted EPS 11.03 9.31 10.56 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited