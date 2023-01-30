Transport Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 966.70 crore, up 15.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transport Corporation of India are:Net Sales at Rs 966.70 crore in December 2022 up 15.4% from Rs. 837.68 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.78 crore in December 2022 up 4.7% from Rs. 81.93 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.46 crore in December 2022 up 6.08% from Rs. 114.50 crore in December 2021.
Transport Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 11.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.61 in December 2021.
|Transport Corp shares closed at 620.95 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.58% returns over the last 6 months and -11.41% over the last 12 months.
|Transport Corporation of India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|966.70
|932.09
|837.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|966.70
|932.09
|837.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|49.28
|49.23
|43.67
|Depreciation
|31.39
|30.03
|25.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|803.01
|786.90
|684.83
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|83.02
|65.93
|83.66
|Other Income
|7.05
|7.37
|5.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|90.07
|73.30
|88.98
|Interest
|2.61
|2.54
|2.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|87.46
|70.76
|86.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|87.46
|70.76
|86.39
|Tax
|11.04
|11.59
|10.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|76.42
|59.17
|75.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|76.42
|59.17
|75.59
|Minority Interest
|-0.82
|-0.66
|-0.88
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|10.18
|13.83
|7.22
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|85.78
|72.34
|81.93
|Equity Share Capital
|15.50
|15.50
|15.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.08
|9.34
|10.61
|Diluted EPS
|11.03
|9.31
|10.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.08
|9.34
|10.61
|Diluted EPS
|11.03
|9.31
|10.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited