Transport Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 966.70 crore, up 15.4% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transport Corporation of India are:Net Sales at Rs 966.70 crore in December 2022 up 15.4% from Rs. 837.68 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.78 crore in December 2022 up 4.7% from Rs. 81.93 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.46 crore in December 2022 up 6.08% from Rs. 114.50 crore in December 2021.
Transport Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 11.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.61 in December 2021. Transport Corp shares closed at 620.95 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.58% returns over the last 6 months and -11.41% over the last 12 months.
Transport Corporation of India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations966.70932.09837.68
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations966.70932.09837.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost49.2849.2343.67
Depreciation31.3930.0325.52
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses803.01786.90684.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.0265.9383.66
Other Income7.057.375.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax90.0773.3088.98
Interest2.612.542.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax87.4670.7686.39
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax87.4670.7686.39
Tax11.0411.5910.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.4259.1775.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.4259.1775.59
Minority Interest-0.82-0.66-0.88
Share Of P/L Of Associates10.1813.837.22
Net P/L After M.I & Associates85.7872.3481.93
Equity Share Capital15.5015.5015.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.089.3410.61
Diluted EPS11.039.3110.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.089.3410.61
Diluted EPS11.039.3110.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

