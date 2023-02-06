Transformers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 319.53 crore, down 1.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 319.53 crore in December 2022 down 1.86% from Rs. 325.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.85 crore in December 2022 up 181.47% from Rs. 4.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.89 crore in December 2022 up 57.79% from Rs. 20.21 crore in December 2021.