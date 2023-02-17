 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TPI India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore, down 12.78% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TPI India are:Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore in December 2022 down 12.78% from Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 254.36% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 78.05% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.
TPI India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations4.456.475.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4.456.475.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.954.223.39
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.190.41-0.52
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.310.270.28
Depreciation0.060.060.11
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.281.261.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.240.23
Other Income0.000.000.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.250.30
Interest0.170.170.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.140.070.13
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.140.070.13
Tax----0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.140.070.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.140.070.09
Equity Share Capital4.304.304.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.030.020.02
Diluted EPS-0.030.020.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.030.020.02
Diluted EPS-0.030.020.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 pm