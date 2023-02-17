TPI India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore, down 12.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TPI India are:Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore in December 2022 down 12.78% from Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 254.36% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 78.05% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.
|TPI India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.45
|6.47
|5.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.45
|6.47
|5.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.95
|4.22
|3.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.19
|0.41
|-0.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.31
|0.27
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.28
|1.26
|1.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.24
|0.23
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.25
|0.30
|Interest
|0.17
|0.17
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.07
|0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.14
|0.07
|0.13
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|0.07
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|0.07
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|4.30
|4.30
|4.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited