Timken Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 695.40 crore, up 24.64% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Timken India are:Net Sales at Rs 695.40 crore in September 2022 up 24.64% from Rs. 557.94 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.60 crore in September 2022 up 23.25% from Rs. 79.19 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.60 crore in September 2022 up 20.41% from Rs. 127.56 crore in September 2021.
Timken EPS has increased to Rs. 12.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.53 in September 2021. Timken shares closed at 3,000.55 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 54.92% returns over the last 6 months and 67.83% over the last 12 months.
Timken India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations695.40699.20557.94
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations695.40699.20557.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials296.70224.70183.41
Purchase of Traded Goods136.50166.70147.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.60-12.50-20.55
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost38.4039.7034.95
Depreciation21.7021.8020.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses106.30109.0088.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax110.40149.80103.34
Other Income21.5010.603.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax131.90160.40107.11
Interest0.500.400.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax131.40160.00106.72
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax131.40160.00106.72
Tax33.8041.9027.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities97.60118.1079.19
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period97.60118.1079.19
Equity Share Capital75.2075.2075.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.9815.7010.53
Diluted EPS12.9815.7010.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.9815.7010.53
Diluted EPS12.9815.7010.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #bearings #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Timken #Timken India
first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:33 am
