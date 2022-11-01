Timken Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 695.40 crore, up 24.64% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 695.40 699.20 557.94 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 695.40 699.20 557.94 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 296.70 224.70 183.41 Purchase of Traded Goods 136.50 166.70 147.93 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.60 -12.50 -20.55 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 38.40 39.70 34.95 Depreciation 21.70 21.80 20.45 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 106.30 109.00 88.41 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 110.40 149.80 103.34 Other Income 21.50 10.60 3.77 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 131.90 160.40 107.11 Interest 0.50 0.40 0.39 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 131.40 160.00 106.72 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 131.40 160.00 106.72 Tax 33.80 41.90 27.53 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 97.60 118.10 79.19 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 97.60 118.10 79.19 Equity Share Capital 75.20 75.20 75.22 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.98 15.70 10.53 Diluted EPS 12.98 15.70 10.53 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.98 15.70 10.53 Diluted EPS 12.98 15.70 10.53 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited