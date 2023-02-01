Timken Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 609.40 crore, up 19.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Timken India are:Net Sales at Rs 609.40 crore in December 2022 up 19.49% from Rs. 510.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.60 crore in December 2022 up 1.15% from Rs. 69.80 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.10 crore in December 2022 up 1.03% from Rs. 116.90 crore in December 2021.
Timken EPS has increased to Rs. 9.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.28 in December 2021.
|Timken shares closed at 3,126.05 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.72% returns over the last 6 months and 56.56% over the last 12 months.
|Timken India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|609.40
|695.40
|510.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|609.40
|695.40
|510.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|215.60
|296.70
|193.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|205.10
|136.50
|128.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-52.20
|-14.60
|-47.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|41.80
|38.40
|34.50
|Depreciation
|22.40
|21.70
|21.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|95.40
|106.30
|86.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|81.30
|110.40
|92.50
|Other Income
|14.40
|21.50
|2.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|95.70
|131.90
|95.30
|Interest
|0.50
|0.50
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|95.20
|131.40
|95.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|95.20
|131.40
|95.00
|Tax
|24.60
|33.80
|25.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|70.60
|97.60
|69.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|70.60
|97.60
|69.80
|Equity Share Capital
|75.20
|75.20
|75.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.39
|12.98
|9.28
|Diluted EPS
|9.39
|12.98
|9.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.39
|12.98
|9.28
|Diluted EPS
|9.39
|12.98
|9.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited