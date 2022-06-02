 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tide Water Oil Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 444.68 crore, up 21.94% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tide Water Oil are:

Net Sales at Rs 444.68 crore in March 2022 up 21.94% from Rs. 364.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.79 crore in March 2022 up 3.08% from Rs. 36.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.77 crore in March 2022 up 4.54% from Rs. 49.52 crore in March 2021.

Tide Water Oil EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 107.85 in March 2021.

Tide Water Oil shares closed at 1,083.70 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.36% returns over the last 6 months and -48.15% over the last 12 months.

Tide Water Oil
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 444.68 411.87 364.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 444.68 411.87 364.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 263.63 230.12 212.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 42.51 20.46 28.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.41 9.54 -18.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.21 28.73 29.85
Depreciation 4.13 3.79 3.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 83.37 86.83 69.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.24 32.40 39.29
Other Income 6.40 5.18 6.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.64 37.58 45.86
Interest 0.33 0.39 0.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.31 37.19 44.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 47.31 37.19 44.99
Tax 11.35 10.17 12.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.96 27.02 32.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.96 27.02 32.81
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.83 3.21 3.85
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 37.79 30.23 36.66
Equity Share Capital 3.40 3.40 1.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.24 17.79 107.85
Diluted EPS 22.24 17.79 107.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.24 17.79 107.85
Diluted EPS 22.24 17.79 107.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Lubricants #Results #Tide Water Oil
first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:22 pm
