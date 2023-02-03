 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thomas Cook Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 333.63 crore, up 196.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thomas Cook (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 333.63 crore in December 2022 up 196.77% from Rs. 112.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.68 crore in December 2022 up 40.77% from Rs. 19.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.49 crore in December 2022 up 166.09% from Rs. 14.36 crore in December 2021.

Thomas Cook (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 333.63 364.30 112.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 333.63 364.30 112.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 245.70 276.20 78.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.99 45.76 29.91
Depreciation 5.94 5.80 6.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 69.22 32.54 27.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -26.22 4.01 -29.40
Other Income 29.76 25.42 8.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.55 29.43 -20.68
Interest 9.95 10.16 5.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.40 19.26 -25.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.40 19.26 -25.87
Tax 5.28 5.27 -6.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.68 14.00 -19.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.68 14.00 -19.72
Equity Share Capital 47.04 47.04 37.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.25 0.30 -0.84
Diluted EPS -0.25 0.30 -0.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.25 0.30 -0.84
Diluted EPS -0.25 0.30 -0.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited