Thomas Cook Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 333.63 crore, up 196.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 333.63 crore in December 2022 up 196.77% from Rs. 112.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.68 crore in December 2022 up 40.77% from Rs. 19.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.49 crore in December 2022 up 166.09% from Rs. 14.36 crore in December 2021.