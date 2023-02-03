Thomas Cook Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 333.63 crore, up 196.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thomas Cook (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 333.63 crore in December 2022 up 196.77% from Rs. 112.42 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.68 crore in December 2022 up 40.77% from Rs. 19.72 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.49 crore in December 2022 up 166.09% from Rs. 14.36 crore in December 2021.
Thomas Cook shares closed at 71.95 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.28% returns over the last 6 months and 9.02% over the last 12 months.
|
|Thomas Cook (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|333.63
|364.30
|112.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|333.63
|364.30
|112.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|245.70
|276.20
|78.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.99
|45.76
|29.91
|Depreciation
|5.94
|5.80
|6.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|69.22
|32.54
|27.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.22
|4.01
|-29.40
|Other Income
|29.76
|25.42
|8.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.55
|29.43
|-20.68
|Interest
|9.95
|10.16
|5.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.40
|19.26
|-25.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.40
|19.26
|-25.87
|Tax
|5.28
|5.27
|-6.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.68
|14.00
|-19.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.68
|14.00
|-19.72
|Equity Share Capital
|47.04
|47.04
|37.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|0.30
|-0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|0.30
|-0.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|0.30
|-0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|0.30
|-0.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited