THINKINK PICTUR Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.81 crore, up 325.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.81 crore in March 2022 up 325.79% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2022 up 174.95% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2022 up 229% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021.

THINKINK PICTUR EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2021.

THINKINK PICTUR shares closed at 57.75 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)