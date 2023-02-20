Texmo Pipes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 206.38 crore, up 55.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 206.38 crore in December 2022 up 55.72% from Rs. 132.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2022 down 5.91% from Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.06 crore in December 2022 up 50.94% from Rs. 7.99 crore in December 2021.