 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Texmo Pipes Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.89 crore, down 20.39% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Texmo Pipes and Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 102.89 crore in September 2022 down 20.39% from Rs. 129.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 97.13% from Rs. 4.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.26 crore in September 2022 down 45.49% from Rs. 9.65 crore in September 2021.

Texmo Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.66 in September 2021.

Texmo Pipes shares closed at 59.95 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.50% returns over the last 6 months and 7.53% over the last 12 months.

Texmo Pipes and Products
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 102.89 162.28 129.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 102.89 162.28 129.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 87.87 111.89 97.47
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.45 4.79 6.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.83 14.79 -4.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.44 5.56 4.00
Depreciation 2.70 2.59 1.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.93 19.06 16.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.33 3.61 7.60
Other Income 0.23 0.21 0.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.56 3.81 8.01
Interest 2.45 3.21 2.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.11 0.60 5.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.11 0.60 5.90
Tax -0.03 0.12 1.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.14 0.48 4.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.14 0.48 4.85
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.14 0.48 4.85
Equity Share Capital 29.20 29.20 29.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 0.16 1.66
Diluted EPS 0.05 0.16 1.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 0.16 1.66
Diluted EPS 0.05 0.16 1.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results #Texmo Pipes #Texmo Pipes and Products
first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:55 am