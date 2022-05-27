 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Texmo Pipes Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 170.44 crore, up 30.66% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Texmo Pipes and Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 170.44 crore in March 2022 up 30.66% from Rs. 130.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022 down 51.74% from Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2022 down 4.21% from Rs. 9.98 crore in March 2021.

Texmo Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.62 in March 2021.

Texmo Pipes shares closed at 65.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.05% returns over the last 6 months and 9.98% over the last 12 months.

Texmo Pipes and Products
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 170.44 132.54 130.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 170.44 132.54 130.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 121.24 103.00 97.98
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.34 5.34 4.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.04 -5.04 0.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.34 4.92 3.71
Depreciation 3.25 1.72 1.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.26 16.57 13.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.06 6.03 8.32
Other Income 0.25 -0.02 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.31 6.01 8.39
Interest 2.80 1.90 2.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.51 4.11 6.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.51 4.11 6.07
Tax 1.22 0.95 1.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.29 3.16 4.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.29 3.16 4.74
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.29 3.16 4.74
Equity Share Capital 29.20 29.20 29.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.78 1.08 1.62
Diluted EPS 0.78 1.08 1.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.78 1.08 1.62
Diluted EPS 0.78 1.08 1.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 27, 2022
