Tega Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 290.05 crore, up 16.57% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tega Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 290.05 crore in March 2022 up 16.57% from Rs. 248.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.88 crore in March 2022 up 18.71% from Rs. 41.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.37 crore in March 2022 up 27.86% from Rs. 63.64 crore in March 2021.

Tega Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 7.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.27 in March 2021.

Tega Industries shares closed at 438.10 on May 24, 2022 (NSE)

Tega Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 290.05 257.79
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 290.05 257.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 110.99 114.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.95 -3.90
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 36.39 35.03
Depreciation 9.11 8.88
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 58.78 61.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.84 42.12
Other Income 12.42 3.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.26 45.74
Interest 7.59 2.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.67 43.31
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 64.67 43.31
Tax 16.54 10.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.13 32.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.13 32.79
Minority Interest -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.76 0.80
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 48.88 33.59
Equity Share Capital 66.29 66.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.37 5.73
Diluted EPS 7.34 5.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.37 5.73
Diluted EPS 7.34 5.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 01:22 pm
