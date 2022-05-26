Technofab Engg Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.61 crore, up 312.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Technofab Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.61 crore in March 2022 up 312.8% from Rs. 10.32 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.98 crore in March 2022 down 139.54% from Rs. 10.85 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.63 crore in March 2022 down 713.54% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2021.
Technofab Engg shares closed at 6.15 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)
|Technofab Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.61
|42.20
|10.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.61
|42.20
|10.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.78
|29.25
|5.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|0.09
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.10
|1.72
|3.07
|Depreciation
|0.53
|0.56
|0.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|54.91
|19.11
|6.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.71
|-8.53
|-5.40
|Other Income
|0.55
|1.05
|2.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.16
|-7.48
|-2.96
|Interest
|6.81
|1.43
|1.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.97
|-8.91
|-4.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-32.32
|-6.54
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.97
|-41.23
|-10.90
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.98
|-41.23
|-10.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.98
|-41.23
|-10.85
|Equity Share Capital
|10.49
|10.49
|10.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.77
|-39.31
|-10.34
|Diluted EPS
|-24.77
|-39.31
|-10.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.77
|-39.31
|-10.34
|Diluted EPS
|-24.77
|-39.31
|-10.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited