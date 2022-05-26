 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Technofab Engg Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.61 crore, up 312.8% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Technofab Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 42.61 crore in March 2022 up 312.8% from Rs. 10.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.98 crore in March 2022 down 139.54% from Rs. 10.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.63 crore in March 2022 down 713.54% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2021.

Technofab Engg shares closed at 6.15 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)

Technofab Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 42.61 42.20 10.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 42.61 42.20 10.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.78 29.25 5.84
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 0.09 -0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.10 1.72 3.07
Depreciation 0.53 0.56 0.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.91 19.11 6.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -19.71 -8.53 -5.40
Other Income 0.55 1.05 2.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -19.16 -7.48 -2.96
Interest 6.81 1.43 1.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -25.97 -8.91 -4.36
Exceptional Items -- -32.32 -6.54
P/L Before Tax -25.97 -41.23 -10.90
Tax 0.01 -- -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -25.98 -41.23 -10.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -25.98 -41.23 -10.85
Equity Share Capital 10.49 10.49 10.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -24.77 -39.31 -10.34
Diluted EPS -24.77 -39.31 -10.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -24.77 -39.31 -10.34
Diluted EPS -24.77 -39.31 -10.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results #Technofab Engg #Technofab Engineering
first published: May 26, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.