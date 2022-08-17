Technofab Engg Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.42 crore, up 381.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Technofab Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.42 crore in June 2022 up 381.28% from Rs. 9.85 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2022 down 136.71% from Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2022 down 361.54% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021.
Technofab Engg shares closed at 6.15 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)
|Technofab Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.42
|42.61
|9.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.42
|42.61
|9.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.63
|5.78
|5.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.91
|-0.01
|1.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.60
|1.10
|1.92
|Depreciation
|0.52
|0.53
|0.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|46.21
|54.91
|1.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.63
|-19.71
|-1.49
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.55
|0.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.32
|-19.16
|-1.00
|Interest
|4.13
|6.81
|1.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.45
|-25.97
|-2.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.45
|-25.97
|-2.72
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.45
|-25.98
|-2.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.45
|-25.98
|-2.72
|Equity Share Capital
|10.49
|10.49
|10.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.15
|-24.77
|-2.60
|Diluted EPS
|-6.15
|-24.77
|-2.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.15
|-24.77
|-2.60
|Diluted EPS
|-6.15
|-24.77
|-2.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited