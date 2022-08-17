Technofab Engg Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.42 crore, up 381.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.42 crore in June 2022 up 381.28% from Rs. 9.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2022 down 136.71% from Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2022 down 361.54% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021.

Technofab Engg shares closed at 6.15 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)