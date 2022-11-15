 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Technocraft Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 476.32 crore, up 7.79% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Technocraft Industries (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 476.32 crore in September 2022 up 7.79% from Rs. 441.90 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.99 crore in September 2022 down 2.04% from Rs. 64.30 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.89 crore in September 2022 up 7.22% from Rs. 101.56 crore in September 2021.
Technocraft Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 26.28 in September 2021. Technocraft Ind shares closed at 805.80 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.93% returns over the last 6 months and -15.12% over the last 12 months.
Technocraft Industries (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations476.32538.71441.90
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations476.32538.71441.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials245.42261.86200.33
Purchase of Traded Goods1.849.0710.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-67.73-42.68-36.39
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost55.2851.1650.27
Depreciation15.7614.7615.17
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses144.81150.89128.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.9493.6673.55
Other Income12.194.0512.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.1397.7286.39
Interest6.225.964.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax86.9191.7581.63
Exceptional Items----2.88
P/L Before Tax86.9191.7584.50
Tax21.2720.1518.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.6371.6166.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items--3.74-0.12
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.6375.3565.97
Minority Interest-2.64-4.14-1.66
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates62.9971.2164.30
Equity Share Capital24.4624.4624.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS25.7529.1126.28
Diluted EPS25.7529.1126.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS25.7529.1126.28
Diluted EPS25.7529.1126.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small #Technocraft Ind #Technocraft Industries (India)
first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am