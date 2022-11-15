Technocraft Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 476.32 crore, up 7.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Technocraft Industries (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 476.32 crore in September 2022 up 7.79% from Rs. 441.90 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.99 crore in September 2022 down 2.04% from Rs. 64.30 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.89 crore in September 2022 up 7.22% from Rs. 101.56 crore in September 2021.
Technocraft Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 26.28 in September 2021.
|Technocraft Ind shares closed at 805.80 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.93% returns over the last 6 months and -15.12% over the last 12 months.
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|476.32
|538.71
|441.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|476.32
|538.71
|441.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|245.42
|261.86
|200.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.84
|9.07
|10.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-67.73
|-42.68
|-36.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|55.28
|51.16
|50.27
|Depreciation
|15.76
|14.76
|15.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|144.81
|150.89
|128.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|80.94
|93.66
|73.55
|Other Income
|12.19
|4.05
|12.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|93.13
|97.72
|86.39
|Interest
|6.22
|5.96
|4.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|86.91
|91.75
|81.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|2.88
|P/L Before Tax
|86.91
|91.75
|84.50
|Tax
|21.27
|20.15
|18.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|65.63
|71.61
|66.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|3.74
|-0.12
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|65.63
|75.35
|65.97
|Minority Interest
|-2.64
|-4.14
|-1.66
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|62.99
|71.21
|64.30
|Equity Share Capital
|24.46
|24.46
|24.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|25.75
|29.11
|26.28
|Diluted EPS
|25.75
|29.11
|26.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|25.75
|29.11
|26.28
|Diluted EPS
|25.75
|29.11
|26.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
