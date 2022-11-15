Technocraft Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 476.32 crore, up 7.79% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 476.32 538.71 441.90 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 476.32 538.71 441.90 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 245.42 261.86 200.33 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.84 9.07 10.34 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -67.73 -42.68 -36.39 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 55.28 51.16 50.27 Depreciation 15.76 14.76 15.17 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 144.81 150.89 128.63 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.94 93.66 73.55 Other Income 12.19 4.05 12.84 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.13 97.72 86.39 Interest 6.22 5.96 4.76 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 86.91 91.75 81.63 Exceptional Items -- -- 2.88 P/L Before Tax 86.91 91.75 84.50 Tax 21.27 20.15 18.42 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 65.63 71.61 66.09 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- 3.74 -0.12 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 65.63 75.35 65.97 Minority Interest -2.64 -4.14 -1.66 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 0.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 62.99 71.21 64.30 Equity Share Capital 24.46 24.46 24.46 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 25.75 29.11 26.28 Diluted EPS 25.75 29.11 26.28 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 25.75 29.11 26.28 Diluted EPS 25.75 29.11 26.28 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited