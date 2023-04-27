 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tech Mahindra's Q4 net profit slides 27% to Rs 1125 crore, big miss on margins

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

An average estimate of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol had expected the post-tax profit to rise 3 percent on a sequential basis but decline 11 percent annually to Rs 1,336 crore

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra on April 27 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,125 crore for the March quarter of 2022-23, down 27 percent from Rs 1,545 crore it reported a year ago.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 13,718.2 crore, flat on a sequential basis and up 13 percent year-on-year. In constant currency terms, revenue grew only 0.3 percent sequentially.

An average estimate of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol had expected the post-tax profit to rise 3 percent on a sequential basis but decline 11 percent annually to Rs 1,336 crore. Consolidated revenue, in rupee terms, was seen increasing 14 percent on-year and 0.5 percent on-quarter to Rs 13,809 crore.

The big miss came on operating margin front. EBIT margin for the quarter was 9.6 percent against Street estimates of 12 percent.