Tech Mahindra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,938.50 crore, up 17.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,938.50 crore in March 2023 up 17.38% from Rs. 9,318.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 676.70 crore in March 2023 down 34.81% from Rs. 1,038.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,123.00 crore in March 2023 down 20.02% from Rs. 1,404.10 crore in March 2022.