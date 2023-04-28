 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tech Mahindra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,938.50 crore, up 17.38% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tech Mahindra are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,938.50 crore in March 2023 up 17.38% from Rs. 9,318.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 676.70 crore in March 2023 down 34.81% from Rs. 1,038.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,123.00 crore in March 2023 down 20.02% from Rs. 1,404.10 crore in March 2022.

Tech Mahindra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 10,938.50 10,987.60 9,318.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10,938.50 10,987.60 9,318.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3,936.80 3,818.10 2,945.10
Depreciation 202.10 105.20 195.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 133.70 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5,824.60 5,864.60 5,197.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 841.30 1,199.70 981.20
Other Income 79.60 368.60 227.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 920.90 1,568.30 1,208.60
Interest 56.90 58.50 17.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 864.00 1,509.80 1,191.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 864.00 1,509.80 1,191.30
Tax 187.30 305.40 153.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 676.70 1,204.40 1,038.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 676.70 1,204.40 1,038.00
Equity Share Capital 487.10 486.90 485.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.93 12.34 10.67
Diluted EPS 6.90 12.29 10.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.93 12.34 10.67
Diluted EPS 6.90 12.29 10.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
