Tech Mahindra Q4 Preview: Net profit may decline 11% YoY, margins likely to remain flat

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 26, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST

The IT services firm is seen reporting a 14 percent increase in consolidated revenue on slowing deal closures and loss of wallet share among its top clients.

The Street has high expectations from the top management changes at Tech Mahindra.

IT services firm Tech Mahindra is likely to post an 11 percent YoY decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,336 crore while increasing 3 percent QoQ when it reports fourth-quarter earnings on April 27, as per a poll of brokerages.

Consolidated revenue may increase 14 percent YoY to Rs 13,809 crore while remaining flat on a quarterly basis. On a constant-currency (CC) basis, analysts largely expect revenue to decline.

“Extended furloughs, broad-based softness and persistent headwinds in the telecom client will result in a 0.7% CC revenue decline in 4QFY23,” says brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, which expects deal wins for the quarter to be in the range of $500-700 million and believes hiring will remain muted.