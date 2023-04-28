Tech Mahindra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13,718.20 crore, up 13.22% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13,718.20
|13,734.50
|12,116.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13,718.20
|13,734.50
|12,116.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7,191.80
|7,054.60
|6,047.65
|Depreciation
|490.20
|498.10
|484.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|212.60
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,505.80
|4,535.90
|3,980.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,317.80
|1,645.90
|1,604.14
|Other Income
|305.50
|247.20
|319.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,623.30
|1,893.10
|1,923.94
|Interest
|93.40
|112.90
|55.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,529.90
|1,780.20
|1,868.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|4.50
|P/L Before Tax
|1,529.90
|1,780.20
|1,873.24
|Tax
|399.90
|485.90
|328.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,130.00
|1,294.30
|1,545.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,130.00
|1,294.30
|1,545.24
|Minority Interest
|-7.30
|11.30
|-39.60
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-5.00
|-9.00
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,117.70
|1,296.60
|1,505.64
|Equity Share Capital
|440.00
|439.80
|438.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.67
|14.70
|17.09
|Diluted EPS
|12.62
|14.64
|16.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.67
|14.70
|17.09
|Diluted EPS
|12.62
|14.64
|16.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited