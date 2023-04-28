 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tech Mahindra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13,718.20 crore, up 13.22% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tech Mahindra are:

Net Sales at Rs 13,718.20 crore in March 2023 up 13.22% from Rs. 12,116.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,117.70 crore in March 2023 down 25.77% from Rs. 1,505.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,113.50 crore in March 2023 down 12.24% from Rs. 2,408.18 crore in March 2022.

Tech Mahindra
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 13,718.20 13,734.50 12,116.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13,718.20 13,734.50 12,116.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7,191.80 7,054.60 6,047.65
Depreciation 490.20 498.10 484.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 212.60 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,505.80 4,535.90 3,980.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,317.80 1,645.90 1,604.14
Other Income 305.50 247.20 319.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,623.30 1,893.10 1,923.94
Interest 93.40 112.90 55.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,529.90 1,780.20 1,868.74
Exceptional Items -- -- 4.50
P/L Before Tax 1,529.90 1,780.20 1,873.24
Tax 399.90 485.90 328.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,130.00 1,294.30 1,545.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,130.00 1,294.30 1,545.24
Minority Interest -7.30 11.30 -39.60
Share Of P/L Of Associates -5.00 -9.00 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,117.70 1,296.60 1,505.64
Equity Share Capital 440.00 439.80 438.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.67 14.70 17.09
Diluted EPS 12.62 14.64 16.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.67 14.70 17.09
Diluted EPS 12.62 14.64 16.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited