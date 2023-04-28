Tech Mahindra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13,718.20 crore, up 13.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,718.20 crore in March 2023 up 13.22% from Rs. 12,116.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,117.70 crore in March 2023 down 25.77% from Rs. 1,505.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,113.50 crore in March 2023 down 12.24% from Rs. 2,408.18 crore in March 2022.