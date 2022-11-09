 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TD Power System Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.87 crore, up 5.98% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TD Power Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 201.87 crore in September 2022 up 5.98% from Rs. 190.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.01 crore in September 2022 up 80.05% from Rs. 11.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.76 crore in September 2022 up 55.23% from Rs. 20.46 crore in September 2021.

TD Power System EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.62 in September 2021.

TD Power System shares closed at 111.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 56.65% returns over the last 6 months and 68.59% over the last 12 months.

TD Power Systems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 201.87 199.01 190.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 201.87 199.01 190.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 136.55 128.78 139.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.98 -2.65 7.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.09 12.80 -4.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.88 21.90 17.65
Depreciation 4.92 5.08 5.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.24 13.87 12.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.39 19.22 12.82
Other Income 6.45 6.84 2.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.84 26.07 15.11
Interest 0.19 0.86 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.65 25.21 15.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.65 25.21 15.09
Tax 6.64 6.46 3.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.01 18.74 11.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.01 18.74 11.11
Equity Share Capital 31.21 31.13 31.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.29 6.06 3.62
Diluted EPS 1.29 6.00 3.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.29 6.06 3.62
Diluted EPS 1.29 6.00 3.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

