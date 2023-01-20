TCS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49,275.00 crore, up 20.64% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|49,275.00
|46,819.00
|40,845.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|49,275.00
|46,819.00
|40,845.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24,478.00
|23,511.00
|20,535.00
|Depreciation
|996.00
|976.00
|925.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11,281.00
|10,526.00
|8,605.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12,520.00
|11,806.00
|10,780.00
|Other Income
|1,558.00
|1,622.00
|2,225.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14,078.00
|13,428.00
|13,005.00
|Interest
|136.00
|125.00
|126.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13,942.00
|13,303.00
|12,879.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|13,942.00
|13,303.00
|12,879.00
|Tax
|3,283.00
|3,244.00
|2,920.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10,659.00
|10,059.00
|9,959.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10,659.00
|10,059.00
|9,959.00
|Equity Share Capital
|366.00
|366.00
|370.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|29.13
|27.49
|26.93
|Diluted EPS
|29.13
|27.49
|26.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|29.13
|27.48
|26.93
|Diluted EPS
|29.13
|27.49
|26.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited