TCI Developers Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore, down 7.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TCI Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore in March 2022 down 7.63% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 129.04% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022 down 51.72% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2021.
TCI Developers shares closed at 348.35 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.98% returns over the last 6 months and 16.90% over the last 12 months.
|
|TCI Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.69
|2.78
|2.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.69
|2.78
|2.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.19
|1.10
|0.99
|Depreciation
|0.44
|0.45
|0.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.96
|0.57
|0.78
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.66
|0.52
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.70
|0.54
|Interest
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.65
|0.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.07
|0.65
|0.49
|Tax
|0.09
|0.21
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.43
|0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.43
|0.25
|Minority Interest
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.06
|0.39
|0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|3.73
|3.73
|3.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|1.17
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|1.17
|0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|1.17
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|1.17
|0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited