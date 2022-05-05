 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TCI Developers Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore, down 7.63% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TCI Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore in March 2022 down 7.63% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 129.04% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022 down 51.72% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2021.

TCI Developers shares closed at 348.35 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.98% returns over the last 6 months and 16.90% over the last 12 months.

TCI Developers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.69 2.78 2.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.69 2.78 2.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.19 1.10 0.99
Depreciation 0.44 0.45 0.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.96 0.57 0.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.09 0.66 0.52
Other Income 0.03 0.04 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.12 0.70 0.54
Interest 0.05 0.05 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.07 0.65 0.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.07 0.65 0.49
Tax 0.09 0.21 0.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 0.43 0.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 0.43 0.25
Minority Interest -0.04 -0.04 -0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.06 0.39 0.21
Equity Share Capital 3.73 3.73 3.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 1.17 0.68
Diluted EPS -0.05 1.17 0.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 1.17 0.68
Diluted EPS -0.05 1.17 0.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TCI Developers
first published: May 5, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.