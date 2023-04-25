TataTeleservice Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 280.13 crore, up 2.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) are:
Net Sales at Rs 280.13 crore in March 2023 up 2.69% from Rs. 272.78 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 277.07 crore in March 2023 up 1.27% from Rs. 280.62 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.58 crore in March 2023 up 5.82% from Rs. 126.23 crore in March 2022.
TataTeleservice shares closed at 62.75 on April 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.78% returns over the last 6 months and -60.62% over the last 12 months.
|
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|280.13
|281.90
|272.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|280.13
|281.90
|272.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.89
|15.68
|14.16
|Depreciation
|31.87
|37.71
|39.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|130.71
|136.76
|137.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|100.66
|91.75
|82.14
|Other Income
|1.05
|2.14
|5.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|101.71
|93.89
|87.14
|Interest
|378.78
|373.68
|367.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-277.07
|-279.79
|-280.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-277.07
|-279.79
|-280.62
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-277.07
|-279.79
|-280.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-277.07
|-279.79
|-280.62
|Equity Share Capital
|1,954.93
|1,954.93
|1,954.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|-1.43
|-1.44
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|-1.43
|-1.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|-1.43
|-1.44
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|-1.43
|-1.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited