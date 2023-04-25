 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TataTeleservice Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 280.13 crore, up 2.69% Y-o-Y

Apr 25, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) are:

Net Sales at Rs 280.13 crore in March 2023 up 2.69% from Rs. 272.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 277.07 crore in March 2023 up 1.27% from Rs. 280.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.58 crore in March 2023 up 5.82% from Rs. 126.23 crore in March 2022.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 280.13 281.90 272.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 280.13 281.90 272.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.89 15.68 14.16
Depreciation 31.87 37.71 39.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 130.71 136.76 137.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.66 91.75 82.14
Other Income 1.05 2.14 5.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.71 93.89 87.14
Interest 378.78 373.68 367.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -277.07 -279.79 -280.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -277.07 -279.79 -280.62
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -277.07 -279.79 -280.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -277.07 -279.79 -280.62
Equity Share Capital 1,954.93 1,954.93 1,954.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.42 -1.43 -1.44
Diluted EPS -1.42 -1.43 -1.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.42 -1.43 -1.44
Diluted EPS -1.42 -1.43 -1.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited