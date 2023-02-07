TataTeleservice Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 281.90 crore, down 0.82% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 281.90 277.66 284.22 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 281.90 277.66 284.22 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 15.68 15.35 14.21 Depreciation 37.71 37.73 39.41 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 136.76 140.24 150.06 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.75 84.34 80.54 Other Income 2.14 1.38 1.75 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.89 85.72 82.29 Interest 373.68 373.21 384.59 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -279.79 -287.49 -302.30 Exceptional Items -- -5.27 -- P/L Before Tax -279.79 -292.76 -302.30 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -279.79 -292.76 -302.30 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -279.79 -292.76 -302.30 Equity Share Capital 1,954.93 1,954.93 1,954.93 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.43 -1.50 -1.55 Diluted EPS -1.43 -1.50 -1.55 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.43 -1.50 -1.55 Diluted EPS -1.43 -1.50 -1.55 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited