TataTeleservice Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 281.90 crore, down 0.82% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) are:Net Sales at Rs 281.90 crore in December 2022 down 0.82% from Rs. 284.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 279.79 crore in December 2022 up 7.45% from Rs. 302.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.60 crore in December 2022 up 8.13% from Rs. 121.70 crore in December 2021. TataTeleservice shares closed at 77.60 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.03% returns over the last 6 months and -54.94% over the last 12 months.
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations281.90277.66284.22
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations281.90277.66284.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost15.6815.3514.21
Depreciation37.7137.7339.41
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses136.76140.24150.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax91.7584.3480.54
Other Income2.141.381.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.8985.7282.29
Interest373.68373.21384.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-279.79-287.49-302.30
Exceptional Items---5.27--
P/L Before Tax-279.79-292.76-302.30
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-279.79-292.76-302.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-279.79-292.76-302.30
Equity Share Capital1,954.931,954.931,954.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.43-1.50-1.55
Diluted EPS-1.43-1.50-1.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.43-1.50-1.55
Diluted EPS-1.43-1.50-1.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

