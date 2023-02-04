 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,296.17 crore, up 146.65% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Tata Power Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,296.17 crore in December 2022 up 146.65% from Rs. 2,147.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,504.34 crore in December 2022 up 2990.9% from Rs. 48.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,641.02 crore in December 2022 up 340.68% from Rs. 599.30 crore in December 2021.

The Tata Power Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,296.17 4,552.15 2,147.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,296.17 4,552.15 2,147.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 181.16 163.79 158.66
Depreciation 288.65 286.39 147.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,204.24 4,192.31 1,444.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 622.12 -90.34 397.04
Other Income 1,730.25 1,151.02 54.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,352.37 1,060.68 451.98
Interest 538.81 555.76 365.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,813.56 504.92 86.77
Exceptional Items 199.85 1,023.77 11.71
P/L Before Tax 2,013.41 1,528.69 98.48
Tax 509.07 328.46 49.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,504.34 1,200.23 48.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,504.34 1,200.23 48.67
Equity Share Capital 319.56 319.56 319.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.70 3.75 0.15
Diluted EPS 4.70 3.75 0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.70 3.76 0.15
Diluted EPS 4.70 3.75 0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
