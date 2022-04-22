Tata Comm Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,725.28 crore, up 9.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,725.28 crore in March 2022 up 9.31% from Rs. 1,578.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 356.50 crore in March 2022 up 70.3% from Rs. 209.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 742.31 crore in March 2022 up 37.65% from Rs. 539.28 crore in March 2021.

Tata Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 12.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.34 in March 2021.

Tata Comm shares closed at 1,282.00 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.14% returns over the last 6 months and 13.98% over the last 12 months.