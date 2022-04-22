 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Comm Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,725.28 crore, up 9.31% Y-o-Y

Apr 22, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Communications are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,725.28 crore in March 2022 up 9.31% from Rs. 1,578.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 356.50 crore in March 2022 up 70.3% from Rs. 209.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 742.31 crore in March 2022 up 37.65% from Rs. 539.28 crore in March 2021.

Tata Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 12.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.34 in March 2021.

Tata Comm shares closed at 1,282.00 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.14% returns over the last 6 months and 13.98% over the last 12 months.

Tata Communications
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,725.28 1,657.70 1,578.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,725.28 1,657.70 1,578.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 322.43 318.57 277.73
Depreciation 237.59 229.97 269.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 959.27 833.40 803.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 205.99 275.76 227.70
Other Income 298.73 47.31 42.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 504.72 323.07 270.23
Interest 20.50 22.30 23.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 484.22 300.77 246.96
Exceptional Items 0.70 -- 19.44
P/L Before Tax 484.92 300.77 266.40
Tax 128.42 75.26 57.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 356.50 225.51 209.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 356.50 225.51 209.34
Equity Share Capital 285.00 285.00 285.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.51 7.91 7.34
Diluted EPS 12.51 7.91 7.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.51 7.91 7.34
Diluted EPS 12.51 7.91 7.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Apr 22, 2022 09:44 am
